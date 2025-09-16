US issues final AD margins for WSPP from India

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on welded stainless pressure pipe (WSPP) from India for the period between November 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined that Suncity Metals and Tubes Private Limited (Suncity Metals), the sole producer/exporter subject to this administrative review, made sales of welded stainless pressure pipe (WSPP) from India at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 21.77 percent for Suncity Metals. The preliminary results included higher weighted-average dumping margin of 56.39 percent for the company.