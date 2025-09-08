 |  Login 
US assigns final AD duty on OCTG from Mexico

Monday, 08 September 2025 10:26:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the antidumping duty administrative review of certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Mexico for the period between May 11, 2022, and October 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined OCTG from Mexico were sold in the US at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 26.10 percent for Tubos de Acero de Mexico, S.A. Compared to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 30.38 percent for Tubos de Acero de Mexico, S.A.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

