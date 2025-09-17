 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues preliminary results of AD review on LD welded pipe from Canada

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 09:57:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issues preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Canada for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that large diameter welded pipe from Canada was sold in the US at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 50.89 percent from Pipe & Piling Supplies Ltd., 045761 Ontario Ltd., and Spiralco Inc.

The DOC has also preliminary found that Evraz Inc. NA had no reviewable shipments of subject merchandise during the period of review, however, will not rescind the review. The DOC is rescinding this administrative review with respect to certain companies that had no entries of subject merchandise during the period of review. 

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable, strong support from futures

17 Sep | Tube and Pipe

US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Turkey

16 Sep | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

16 Sep | Steel News

US issues final AD margins for WSPP from India

16 Sep | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase for second consecutive week - week 38, 2025

16 Sep | Steel News

Tenaris to supply pipes for Búzios 11 project in Brazil

15 Sep | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of CVD review on welded pipe from S. Korea

12 Sep | Steel News

US issues amended final results of AD review on HWR from Mexico’s Maquilacero

12 Sep | Steel News

France’s Vallourec wins $1 billion OCTG award from Petrobras

12 Sep | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD/CVD results on pipe from Turkey

12 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Pregalvanized Pipe
External Diamater:  10 - 102 mm
Wall Thickness:  0.6 - 4 mm
BORAY BORU VE PROFIL AS
View Offer
SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer