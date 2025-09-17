US issues preliminary results of AD review on LD welded pipe from Canada

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issues preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Canada for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that large diameter welded pipe from Canada was sold in the US at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 50.89 percent from Pipe & Piling Supplies Ltd., 045761 Ontario Ltd., and Spiralco Inc.

The DOC has also preliminary found that Evraz Inc. NA had no reviewable shipments of subject merchandise during the period of review, however, will not rescind the review. The DOC is rescinding this administrative review with respect to certain companies that had no entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.