US issues preliminary AD/CVD results on pipe from Turkey

Friday, 12 September 2025 15:21:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on circular welded carbon steel standard pipe and tube products and large diameter welded pipe, respectively, from Turkey.

During the review period from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024, Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Birlesik Boru Fabrikalari Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Borusan Istikbal Ticaret T.A.S were found to have made sales of circular welded carbon steel standard pipe and tube products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 9.31 percent for the companies.

In addition, for the review period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, the DOC has preliminarily determined that large diameter welded pipe exporter HDM Çelik Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. received countervailable subsidies. The DOC preliminarily determined estimated countervailable subsidy rate at 4.40 percent for the company.

The final results of the reviews are expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

