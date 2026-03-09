 |  Login 
US issues preliminary results of CVD review on OCTG from Turkey’s Borusan

Monday, 09 March 2026 11:59:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty order on certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Turkey during the period of review between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies were being provided to Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily calculated a net countervailable subsidy rate of 1.44 percent for the company.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

