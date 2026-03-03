 |  Login 
US finds AD and CVD circumvention on OCTG pipe imports

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 14:19:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced its final circumvention ruling on seamless oil country tubular (OCTG) goods made with billet from China, completed in Thailand and then exported to the US.

Completing its investigation, the DOC determined that imports of the given products completed in Thailand using China-origin billet are circumventing the antidumping and countervailing duty orders on OCTG from China.

Subsidy rates on imports of the given products from China are in the range 10.49- 15.78 percent, while weighted-average dumping margins are either 32.07 percent or 99.14 percent, depending on the exporter.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7304.29.10.10, 7304.29.10.20, 7304.29.10.30, 7304.29.10.40, 7304.29.10.50, 7304.29.10.60, 7304.29.10.80, 7304.29.20.10, 7304.29.20.20, 7304.29.20.30, 7304.29.20.40, 7304.29.20.50, 7304.29.20.60, 7304.29.20.80, 7304.29.31.10, 7304.29.31.20, 7304.29.31.30, 7304.29.31.40, 7304.29.31.50, 7304.29.31.60, 7304.29.31.80, 7304.29.41.10, 7304.29.41.20, 7304.29.41.30, 7304.29.41.40, 7304.29.41.50, 7304.29.41.60, 7304.29.41.80, 7304.29.50.15, 7304.29.50.30, 7304.29.50.45, 7304.29.50.60, 7304.29.50.75, 7304.29.61.15, 7304.29.61.30, 7304.29.61.45, 7304.29.61.60, 7304.29.61.75, 7305.20.20.00, 7305.20.40.00, 7305.20.60.00, 7305.20.80.00, 7306.29.10.30, 7306.29.10.90, 7306.29.20.00, 7306.29.31.00, 7306.29.41.00, 7306.29.60.10, 7306.29.60.50, 7306.29.81.10, and 7306.29.81.50 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


