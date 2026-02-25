 |  Login 
US issues preliminary results of AD order on light-walled rectangular pipe from Mexico

Wednesday, 25 February 2026 16:53:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on light-walled rectangular pipe and tube (LWRPT) from Mexico for the period of review between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that Mexican exporters made sales of the subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined estimated weighted-average dumping margins at 11.77 percent Perfiles LM, S.A. de C.V., 7.70 percent for Regiomontana de Perfiles y Tubos S. de R.L. de C.V., and 9.66 percent for Aceros Cuatro Caminos S.A. de C.V./Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V., Maquilacero S.A. de C.V./Tecnicas de Fluidos S.A. de C.V. and Ternium Mexico S.A. de C.V.

The DOC has also rescinded this review, in part, with respect to 12 companies for which there were no reviewable entries of the subject merchandise during the period of review.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

