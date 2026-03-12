US issues preliminary results of AD order on heavy-walled rectangular pipe from Mexico

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on heavy-walled rectangular pipe and tube (LWRPT) from Mexico for the period of review between September 1, 2023, and August 31, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that Mexican exporters made sales of the subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined estimated weighted-average dumping margins at 7.42 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V., 31.23 percent for Forza Steel S.A. de C.V., and 16.81 percent for other Mexican companies.

The DOC has also rescinded this review, in part, with respect to 12 companies for which there were no reviewable entries of the subject merchandise during the period of review.