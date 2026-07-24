US launches AD and CVD investigations on stainless pipe from three countries

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has instituted antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations on welded stainless steel line and pressure pipe from India, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

The investigations follow petitions filed on July 15, 2026, by Bristol Pipe and Tube, Inc., Felker Brothers Corporation, and Primus Pipe and Tube, Inc. The petitioners alleged that imports of the subject merchandise are being sold in the US at less than normal value and, in the case of India and Turkey, benefit from countervailable subsidies.

The petitions cover AD and CVD investigations on imports from India and Turkey, and an AD-only investigation on imports from the United Arab Emirates. The ITC is conducting the preliminary phase of the investigations to determine whether there is a reasonable indication that a US industry is materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of the imports.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) is expected to initiate its own investigations on or around August 4, 2026.