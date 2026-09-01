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US amends final AD results on circular welded pipe from UAE following court decision

Tuesday, 01 September 2026 00:29:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the amended final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe (CWP) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the period between December 1, 2020, and November 30, 2021.

The DOC is amending the final results to comply with a US Court of International Trade (CIT) decision. On August 19, 2026, the CIT issued its final judgment sustaining the DOC's second remand results, which the DOC determined is not in harmony with its original final results.

Based on the court decision, the weighted-average dumping margin for Universal Tube and Plastic Industries, Ltd.; THL Tube and Pipe Industries LLC; and KHK Scaffolding and Formwork LLC (collectively, Universal) changed from 2.63 percent to 3.64 percent. According to the original final results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 2.63 percent for Universal.

The amended final results were published in the Federal Register on August 31, 2026.

Tags: Pipe Tubular US UAE North America Middle East 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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