US issues preliminary AD results on circular welded pipe from UAE

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe (CWP) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the period between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Conares Metal Supply Limited (Conares), and THL Tube and Pipe Industries LLC; KHK Scaffolding and Formwork LLC; and Universal Tube and Pipe Industries FZE (collectively, Universal) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined weighted-average dumping margins of 3.15 percent for Conares and 6.16 percent for Universal.

The review specific rate for the non-individually examined companies is 5.50 percent.