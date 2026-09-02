Subsea7 secures up to $150 million offshore contract in US Gulf

UK-based engineering company Subsea7 has announced that it has received a contract from LLOG Exploration Company LLC, a subsidiary of UK-based Harbour Energy, for the Who Dat East development in the US Gulf.

Project includes 29 km of steel riser and pipe-in-pipe

The contract covers the fabrication, transportation and installation of a 29 km steel catenary riser and pipe-in-pipe system connecting the development to the Who Dat floating production facility, as well as the installation of an umbilical and subsea control equipment. Located in lease block Mississippi Canyon 509-1, the Who Dat East project lies in a water depth of approximately 1,300 meters. Subsea7 classified the award as “sizeable,” indicating a contract value of between $50 million and $150 million.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately at Subsea7's Houston office, while offshore operations are expected to start in 2028, according to the company's statement.