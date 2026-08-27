 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US structural pipe and tube exports up 41.8 percent in June 2026 from May

Thursday, 27 August 2026 17:00:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 7,974 mt in June this year, up 41.8 percent from May and up 10.3 percent from June 2025. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $18.38 million in June, compared to $13.76 million in the previous month and $13.09 million in the same month of the previous year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in June with 4,152 mt, compared to 2,828 mt in May and 2,969 mt in June 2025. The other top export destination was Canada with 3,478 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in June.

Tags: Pipe Tubing Tubular Mexico Canada US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal OCTG Line Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
Gr B / X42
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer

Similar articles

US steel imports dip 6 percent in May

27 Jun | Steel News

US hollow sections market – Domestic prices slide again

19 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Turkey's steel exports rise 1.6% in Jan-July 2026, Romania remains top destination

07 Aug | Steel News

Has the US steel sector entered a bullish new era? And is scrap growing with steel?

10 Jul | Steel News

EU steel import quotas exhausted for Turkey, South Korea, China and others as Q2 2026 ends

01 Jul | Steel News

India’s KFIL firms up plans to invest $52 million to ramp up steel tube making capacity

29 May | Steel News

India’s VPTL commences production from new stainless steel pipe and tube-making facility in Gujarat

28 May | Steel News

Tenaris sees higher net income and sales revenues in Q1 2026 despite Iran war-related logistics challenges

08 May | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD results on certain pipes and tubes from Thailand

30 Apr | Steel News

US domestic pipe prices steady to higher with continued gains in flat steel markets

15 Apr | Tube and Pipe