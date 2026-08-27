US structural pipe and tube exports up 41.8 percent in June 2026 from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 7,974 mt in June this year, up 41.8 percent from May and up 10.3 percent from June 2025. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $18.38 million in June, compared to $13.76 million in the previous month and $13.09 million in the same month of the previous year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in June with 4,152 mt, compared to 2,828 mt in May and 2,969 mt in June 2025. The other top export destination was Canada with 3,478 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in June.