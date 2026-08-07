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Turkey's steel exports rise 1.6% in Jan-July 2026, Romania remains top destination

Friday, 07 August 2026 11:48:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey's steel exports increased by 1.6 percent year on year to 11.37 million mt in the January-July 2026 period, according to data released by the Turkish Steel Exporters' Association.

Rebar ranked as Turkey's most exported steel product during the period. Rebar exports increased by 7.4 percent year on year to 2.48 million mt. Wire rod exports rose by 10.3 percent to 624,000 mt, while non-alloy billet exports increased by 18.4 percent to 349,000 mt, both year-on year basis. In contrast, steel section exports declined by 10.9 percent year on year to 974,000 mt.

Among flat steel products, exports of hot-rolled flat products decreased by 14.7 percent year on year to 1.95 million mt. Alloy flat steel exports fell by 46.1 percent to 216,000 mt, while coated flat steel exports rose by 8.8 percent to 932,000 mt, both year-on-year basis.

In the tubes and pipes segment, welded pipe exports declined by 5.3 percent year on year to 1.08 million mt, while exports of steel construction components, meanwhile, increased by 3.3 percent compared with the same period of the previous year to 648,000 mt.

Romania was Turkey's largest steel export destination in the first seven months of 2026, despite a 13.1 percent year-on-year decrease in shipments to 962,000 mt. Exports to Italy also fell by 5.1 percent year on year to 795,000 mt.

The UK recorded the strongest increase among Turkey's leading steel export markets. Shipments to the country surged by 90.1 percent year on year to 700,000 mt. Turkey's steel exports to Ukraine, Yemen, Egypt and the US also increased by 7.2 percent, 5.7 percent, 29.4 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively, during the period, while shipments to Spain and Morocco declined by 41.7 percent and 14.6 percent, respectively, all year-on-year basis.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Hrc Wire Rod Tubing Billet Coated Pipe Rebar Longs Semis Tubular Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

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