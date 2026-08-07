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US issues preliminary results of AD review on CWP from Turkey

Friday, 07 August 2026 16:13:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on circular welded carbon steel standard pipe and tube products (CWP) from Turkey for the period between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikalari Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan), the sole respondent in the review, made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. Borusan is treated as a single entity with Borusan Istikbal Ticaret T.A.S.

The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 4.91 percent for Borusan. The all-others rate, established in the original less-than-fair-value investigation, remains at 14.74 percent.

The final results are expected to be issued within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Tubular Turkey US North America Mediterranean Europe 

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