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US issues final results of CVD review on OCTG from Turkey

Thursday, 06 August 2026 21:21:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC determined that Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikalari Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan) received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The DOC has determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 0.80 percent.

The preliminary rate was 1.44 percent. The rate was revised in the final results based on changes made to the subsidy rate calculation in response to comments received from interested parties.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7304.29.10.10, 7304.29.10.20, 7304.29.10.30, 7304.29.10.40, 7304.29.10.50, 7304.29.10.60, 7304.29.10.80, 7304.29.20.10, 7304.29.20.20, 7304.29.20.30, 7304.29.20.40, 7304.29.20.50, 7304.29.20.60, 7304.29.20.80, 7304.29.31.10, 7304.29.31.20, 7304.29.31.30, 7304.29.31.40, 7304.29.31.50, 7304.29.31.60, 7304.29.31.80, 7304.29.41.10, 7304.29.41.20, 7304.29.41.30, 7304.29.41.40, 7304.29.41.50, 7304.29.41.60, 7304.29.41.80, 7304.29.50.15, 7304.29.50.30, 7304.29.50.45, 7304.29.50.60, 7304.29.50.75, 7304.29.61.15, 7304.29.61.30, 7304.29.61.45, 7304.29.61.60, 7304.29.61.75, 7305.20.20.00, 7305.20.40.00, 7305.20.60.00, 7305.20.80.00, 7306.29.10.30, 7306.29.10.90, 7306.29.20.00, 7306.29.31.00, 7306.29.41.00, 7306.29.60.10, 7306.29.60.50, 7306.29.81.10, and 7306.29.81.50 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Tubular Turkey US Mediterranean Europe North America 

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