US OCTG imports up 41.9 percent in May 2026 from April

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 102,835 mt in May this year, up 41.9 percent from April and down 45.9 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $123.0 million in May, compared to $87.0 million in April and $233.2 million in the same month in 2025.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in May with 35,833 mt, compared to 25,314 mt in April and 62,241 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported OCTG in May include Taiwan with 23,281 mt, Austria with 9,545 mt, Canada with 8,511 mt, Japan with 6,283 mt, Brazil with 5,002 mt, Turkey with 4,998 mt, the United Kingdom with 2,491 mt, Germany with 2,089 mt, and Romania with 1,169 mt.