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US OCTG imports up 41.9 percent in May 2026 from April

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 00:45:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 102,835 mt in May this year, up 41.9 percent from April and down 45.9 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $123.0 million in May, compared to $87.0 million in April and $233.2 million in the same month in 2025.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in May with 35,833 mt, compared to 25,314 mt in April and 62,241 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported OCTG in May include Taiwan with 23,281 mt, Austria with 9,545 mt, Canada with 8,511 mt, Japan with 6,283 mt, Brazil with 5,002 mt, Turkey with 4,998 mt, the United Kingdom with 2,491 mt, Germany with 2,089 mt, and Romania with 1,169 mt.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Japan Turkey US Canada Austria Romania Taiwan Mediterranean Far East Europe North America 

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