Peru imposes five-year AD duties on welded steel pipe from China

Peru has imposed definitive antidumping duties for five years on imports of Chinese welded carbon steel pipe made from hot-rolled coil, following an antidumping investigation, according to statement of the Commission on Dumping, Subsidies and the Elimination of Non-Tariff Trade Barriers (CDB) of the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (INDECOPI).

The CDB found dumping margins of 8.3 percent, 15.7 percent, 25.0 percent and 32.1 percent for Jinzhuoyi and the Derun, Baolai and Youfa groups, respectively, all above the threshold in the World Trade Organization (WTO) Antidumping Agreement. The CDB set specific antidumping duties of US$49.2, US$99.2, US$149.4 and US$193.6 per mt for those exporters, in the same order, with non-participating exporters subject to a residual duty equal to the Youfa group's rate, for five years.

Over the January 2021 to June 2024 investigation period, Chinese imports rose 94.7 percent in volume and captured more than 37 percent of the domestic market by the first half of 2024, while local producers' prices fell by up to 16.5 percent.