Romania and the UK lead Turkey’s welded pipe export growth in January-May 2026

In May this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 174,388 metric tons, up by 45.1 percent compared to April and by 1.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $136.84 million, increasing by 26.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.6 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 797,446 mt, up 5.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 4.7 percent to $684.66 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the January-May period of 2025, Romania, the UK, Iraq, Germany and Italy stood out among Turkey’s main welded pipe export markets, while in the same period of 2026 the market distribution became more Europe-oriented. Romania maintained its leading position, with exports rising by 1.5 percent year on year to 136,329 mt, while exports to the UK increased by 88 percent to 130,262 mt, strengthening its position in second place. Belgium moved up to third place with a 35.1 percent increase to 46,477 mt, while exports to Croatia rose by 185.2 percent to 44,198 mt and exports to Morocco increased by 49.7 percent to 39,671 mt. By contrast, exports to Iraq, Germany and Italy, which were among the leading markets last year, declined by 75.1 percent, 43.7 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively. Overall, the 5.6 percent year-on-year increase in Turkey’s welded pipe exports in the January-May period was supported not only by Romania and the UK, but also by strong performance in markets such as Belgium, Croatia, Morocco and Greece, while declines in Iraq and Germany limited the overall growth.

Turkey’s top 10 welded pipe export destinations in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2026 January-May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) May 2026 May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 136,329 134,280 1.5 37,209 39,462 -5.7 UK 130,262 69,272 88.0 45,097 19,957 126.0 Belgium 46,477 34,396 35.1 12,359 7,089 74.4 Croatia 44,198 15,496 185.2 5,246 4,336 21.0 Morocco 39,671 26,495 49.7 9,947 9,965 -0.2 Italy 38,821 43,047 -9.8 9,507 3,163 200.5 Georgia 32,537 36,516 -10.9 6,349 7,138 -11.1 Greece 26,345 11,825 122.8 2,818 1,239 127.4 Germany 26,094 46,376 -43.7 5,977 6,411 -6.8 Northern Cyprus 20,913 17,679 18.3 3,941 3,948 -0.2

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-May 2026