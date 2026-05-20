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Romania and UK lead Turkey’s 14.1 percent rise in welded pipe exports in January-March 2026

Wednesday, 20 May 2026 10:17:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 243,777 metric tons, up by 56.8 percent compared to February and up by 16.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $203.25 million, increasing by 56.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 17.9 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 518,080 mt, up 14.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 15.0 percent to $451.17 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the January-March period of 2025, Romania, the UK, Italy, Germany and Georgia stood out among Turkey’s leading welded pipe export markets, while there were partial changes in the top rankings in the same period of 2026. Romania remained the largest export market, with shipments rising by 7.9 percent year on year to 100,412 mt, while exports to the UK increased by 74.9 percent to 75,106 mt, strengthening its position in second place. The 202.3 percent increase in shipments to Croatia to 32,472 mt was notable, while strong increases in exports to Belgium, Greece, Morocco and Lithuania also supported the shift in market distribution. By contrast, exports to Italy fell by 22.6 percent and exports to Germany decreased by 44.2 percent, limiting the overall growth. The overall picture shows that the 14.1 percent year-on-year increase in Turkey’s total welded pipe export tonnage was driven not only by Romania and the UK, but also by strong growth in markets such as Croatia and Greece.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-March 2026 January-March 2025 Y-o-y change (%) March 2026 March 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania  100,412  93,072  7.9  75,237  75,640  -0.5
UK  75,106  42,933  74.9  36,852  20,909  76.2
Croatia  32,472  10,743  202.3  9,626  -  -
Belgium  29,731  19,551  52.1  4,309  5,718  -24.6
Italy  25,592  33,083  -22.6  21,550  16,892  27.6
Greece  24,017  9,781  145.5  23,199  7,236  220.6
Georgia  19,605  21,656  -9.5  6,813  7,831  -13.0
Morocco  18,721  11,652  60.7  3,241  3,938  -17.7
Germany  15,088  27,044  -44.2  4,499  7,293  -38.3
Lithuania  12,698  8,239  54.1  4,163  934  345.9

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-March 2026


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe 

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