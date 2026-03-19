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Turkey’s Borusan Boru to modernize production line in Bursa, to install surface cleaning line

Thursday, 19 March 2026 11:37:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları San. ve Tic. A.Ş. for its pipe manufacturing plant production line revamp and additional phosphating and surface cleaning lines project in Gemlik, Bursa, has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project entailing an investment cost of TRY 301.65 million ($6.8 million), the pipe production line will be modernized due to customer demand for longitudinally welded steel pipes produced at the pipe mill, and an additional surface preparation line and a surface cleaning line will be installed. The project will have an annual pipe production capacity of 1,139,691 mt. In the construction phase of the project 50 people are expected to be employed.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments Borusan Pipe 

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