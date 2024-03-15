Turkey’s Borusan Boru begins trial production at assets in Romania and US

Friday, 15 March 2024 11:28:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has completed the investments in its subsidiaries Romania-based Borusan Tube Products SA and the US-based Borusan Pipe US and started trial production at the given assets.

The pipe processing plant in Romania produces products for automotive customers, while the capacity of the plant in Baytown, US, with a production capacity of 300,000 mt serving the energy sector, has increased to 400,000 mt with its new production line. The investments in Romania and the US are expected to contribute approximately $8 million and $50 million in turnover, respectively, in the second half of the year.

In addition, the company aims to achieve sales of over 10,000 mt at Borusan Tube Products SA’s plant in 2026. In 2022, Borusan received an incentive of €5.8 million from the Romanian ministry of finance for its pipe processing investment in Romania, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Meanwhile, the scope of the US investment consisted of renewing an existing pipe production line and pipe welding facility in Turkey and moving it to the US, as SteelOrbis previously reported.