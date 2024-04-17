Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 26.3 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 12:49:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 151,138 metric tons, up by 24.9 percent compared to January and by 57.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $158.17 million, increasing by 28.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 55.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 272,138 mt, up 26.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 21.3 percent to $281.44 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was the United Kingdom which received 29,105 mt, up 94.6 percent year on year. The United Kingdom was followed by Iraq with 27,641 mt and Romania with 25,103 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 welded pipe export destinations in January-February this year:

Country Amount (mt) January- February 2023 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2023 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) United Kingdom 14,960 29,105 94.6 10,447 20,186 93.2 Iraq 20,330 27,641 36.0 6,674 11,758 76.2 Romania 11,440 25,103 119.4 10,469 6,226 -40.5 US 27,422 23,393 -14.7 9,352 19,709 110.7 Croatia 173 14,050 >1000.0 5 10,976 >1000.0 Belgium 6,742 13,408 98.9 5,379 10,363 92.7 Georgia 7,601 11,703 54.0 3,271 4,833 47.8 Estonia 2,139 11,071 417.6 1,551 7,348 373.8 Germany 5,336 10,871 103.7 2,245 6,490 189.1 Egypt 7,234 10,601 46.5 1,324 5,353 304.3

Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below: