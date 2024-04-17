﻿
English
Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 26.3 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 12:49:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 151,138 metric tons, up by 24.9 percent compared to January and by 57.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $158.17 million, increasing by 28.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 55.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 272,138 mt, up 26.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 21.3 percent to $281.44 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was the United Kingdom which received 29,105 mt, up 94.6 percent year on year. The United Kingdom was followed by Iraq with 27,641 mt and Romania with 25,103 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 welded pipe export destinations in January-February this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- February 2023

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2023

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

United Kingdom

14,960

29,105

94.6

10,447

20,186

93.2

Iraq

20,330

27,641

36.0

6,674

11,758

76.2

Romania

11,440

25,103

119.4

10,469

6,226

-40.5

US

27,422

23,393

-14.7

9,352

19,709

110.7

Croatia

173

14,050

>1000.0

5

10,976

>1000.0

Belgium

6,742

13,408

98.9

5,379

10,363

92.7

Georgia

7,601

11,703

54.0

3,271

4,833

47.8

Estonia

2,139

11,071

417.6

1,551

7,348

373.8

Germany

5,336

10,871

103.7

2,245

6,490

189.1

Egypt

7,234

10,601

46.5

1,324

5,353

304.3

Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below:


