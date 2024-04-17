Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 26.3 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 151,138 metric tons, up by 24.9 percent compared to January and by 57.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $158.17 million, increasing by 28.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 55.8 percent year on year.
In the January-February period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 272,138 mt, up 26.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 21.3 percent to $281.44 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was the United Kingdom which received 29,105 mt, up 94.6 percent year on year. The United Kingdom was followed by Iraq with 27,641 mt and Romania with 25,103 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 welded pipe export destinations in January-February this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January- February 2023
|
January-February 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
February 2023
|
February 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
United Kingdom
|
14,960
|
29,105
|
94.6
|
10,447
|
20,186
|
93.2
|
Iraq
|
20,330
|
27,641
|
36.0
|
6,674
|
11,758
|
76.2
|
Romania
|
11,440
|
25,103
|
119.4
|
10,469
|
6,226
|
-40.5
|
US
|
27,422
|
23,393
|
-14.7
|
9,352
|
19,709
|
110.7
|
Croatia
|
173
|
14,050
|
>1000.0
|
5
|
10,976
|
>1000.0
|
Belgium
|
6,742
|
13,408
|
98.9
|
5,379
|
10,363
|
92.7
|
Georgia
|
7,601
|
11,703
|
54.0
|
3,271
|
4,833
|
47.8
|
Estonia
|
2,139
|
11,071
|
417.6
|
1,551
|
7,348
|
373.8
|
Germany
|
5,336
|
10,871
|
103.7
|
2,245
|
6,490
|
189.1
|
Egypt
|
7,234
|
10,601
|
46.5
|
1,324
|
5,353
|
304.3
Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below: