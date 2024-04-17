Austria’s Benteler Steel/Tube to build HR seamless steel tubes threading facility in US

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 10:38:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austria-based pipe producer Benteler Steel/Tube Manufacturing Corporation has announced that it will build a new threading facility for hot rolled seamless steel tubes with an investment of $21 million. The facility will expand Benteler Steel/Tube’s presence at the Port of Caddo-Bossier in Louisiana in the US and allow the company to streamline supply chains for customers in the oil and gas, energy and engineering sectors.

The construction of the given facility is scheduled to begin by the end of April and will be executed in two phases. The first phase will include installing the initial threading line focused on threaded and coupled connections, while the second phase will expand the facility to allow for installation of a second thread line. The second line is estimated to be commenced by the end of 2026.

The company expects to create 49 direct new jobs while retaining 347 current positions at its Louisiana operations.