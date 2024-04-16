﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Tosçelik to supply LD pipes to Rhine Water Pipeline project in Germany

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 12:01:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Tosçelik Spiral Boru, a subsidiary of Tosyalı Holding, continues to prioritize sustainability-oriented investments. According to the local media reports, Tosçelik Spiral Boru will supply large diameter (LD) pipes to the Rhine Water Pipeline project to be implemented by German energy company RWE.

The 130,000 mt of pipes to be supplied for the project, which aims to fill the unused open-pit mines in Garzweiler and Hambach by bringing water from the Rhine River, will be 105,600 meters in total length and 2,235 mm in width. The project is said to be one of the most important environmental transformation projects in Germany. The construction of the project is scheduled to start at the end of this year and be completed by the end of 2029.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Germany Europe Steelmaking Tosyalı 

Similar articles

US domestic J55 ERW OCTG prices decline slightly

15 Apr | Tube and Pipe

US rig count declines slightly while Canadian count rises week-on-week

12 Apr | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices keep falling

11 Apr | Tube and Pipe

US issues final AD margins for heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

11 Apr | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 50.3 percent in February

10 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 10.2 percent in January

10 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 11.7 percent in January

09 Apr | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on OCTG from S. Korea

09 Apr | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 10.5 percent in February

08 Apr | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat post 34% rise in steel sales volume in Mar from Feb

08 Apr | Steel News