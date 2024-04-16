Turkey’s Tosçelik to supply LD pipes to Rhine Water Pipeline project in Germany

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 12:01:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Tosçelik Spiral Boru, a subsidiary of Tosyalı Holding, continues to prioritize sustainability-oriented investments. According to the local media reports, Tosçelik Spiral Boru will supply large diameter (LD) pipes to the Rhine Water Pipeline project to be implemented by German energy company RWE.

The 130,000 mt of pipes to be supplied for the project, which aims to fill the unused open-pit mines in Garzweiler and Hambach by bringing water from the Rhine River, will be 105,600 meters in total length and 2,235 mm in width. The project is said to be one of the most important environmental transformation projects in Germany. The construction of the project is scheduled to start at the end of this year and be completed by the end of 2029.