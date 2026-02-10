Turkey’s Mazlum Mangtay wins tender for 163 km BOTAŞ natural gas pipeline

Turkey’s national gas supply company BOTAŞ has completed a tender for the procurement of steel pipes for the Kuluncak-Elazığ Natural Gas Pipeline, according to Turkish media reports.

The contract was awarded to domestic spiral welded steel pipe producer Mazlum Mangtay, located in the Adana Hacı Sabancı Organized Industrial Zone, with a bid of TRY 821.7 million ($18.84 million). The tender, which had an estimated cost of TRY 940 million ($21.55 million), attracted four bidders.

Project to cover nearly 164 km of pipeline

Within the scope of the project, a total of 163,948 meters of steel pipe will be procured. The pipeline will extend approximately 164 kilometers and will have a diameter of 20 inches.

The project is regarded as a strategic investment aimed at strengthening natural gas supply security in the province of Elazığ. In addition to the main pipeline, the project includes an 846-meter horizontal directional drilling section, as well as pig launcher and receiver units, and line and station valves.

The overall construction period for the pipeline is expected to last around 900 days.