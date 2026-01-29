Tenaris awarded pipe supply contract for Sakarya gas field phase 3 in Turkey

Luxembourg-headquartered steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has been awarded a contract to supply line pipe, casing, coating and related services for the third phase of the offshore Sakarya gas field project in Turkey, operated by Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO).

The company stated that the contract covers the supply of both seamless and welded pipes for flowlines, risers and export infrastructure, as well as coating and associated offshore services.

The contract includes the delivery of 22,700 mt of seamless pipes produced at the Dalmine mill in Italy for flowlines for a 62 km monoethylene glycol (MEG) pipeline. According to Tenaris, the contract also covers the supply of 87,800 mt of welded pipes for a 180 km export pipeline. The welded pipes will be manufactured at Tenaris’s Confab mill in Pindamonhangaba, Brazil. Tenaris added that a 1.2 km section of the export pipeline will include concrete weight coating to ensure additional stability.

In addition, Tenaris stated that it will supply 7,700 mt of line pipe and 10,000 mt of casing.