Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.7 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 10:37:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 199,414 metric tons, up by 51.3 percent compared to October and by 18.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $158.98 million, increasing by 30.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 11.5 percent year on year.

In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.88 million mt, up 0.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.7 percent to $1.62 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 333,576 mt, up 1.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 173,972 mt, up 8.6 percent, and Morocco with 122,966 mt, up 303.6 percent, both year on year.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-November period last year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania  333,576  327,903 1.7  45,328  16,907 168.1
UK  173,972  160,148 8.6  27,316  7,920 244.9
Morocco  122,966  30,465 303.6  15,960  456 >1000.0
Iraq  121,156  148,408 -18.4  6,829  16,883 -59.6
Italy  99,355  83,961 18.3  7,568  8,972 -15.7
Germany  90,945  76,348 19.1  6,198  9,545 -35.1
Georgia  85,417  83,043 2.9  7,115  9,609 -26
Belgium  83,452  87,907 -5.1  11,475  14,321 -19.9
Canada  47,316  48,130 -1.7  6,685  5,132 30.3
US  45,243  126,046 -64.1  4,358  6,184 -29.5

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-November 2025


