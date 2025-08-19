Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 6.2 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 221,117 metric tons, up by 26.4 percent compared to May and by 10.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $188.24 million, increasing by 29.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 6.3 percent year on year.

In the first half of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 978,637 mt, down 6.2 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 15.8 percent to $844.43 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 195,375 mt, down 13 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 89,232 mt, up 7.8 percent, and Iraq with 79,897 mt, up 39.4 percent, both year on year.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 195,375 224,658 -13.0 61,093 62,778 -2.7 UK 89,232 82,763 7.8 19,959 16,898 18.1 Iraq 79,897 57,307 39.4 18,771 6,319 197.1 Italy 59,672 42,852 39.3 16,625 13,220 25.8 Germany 56,566 35,747 58.2 7,789 6,926 12.5 Georgia 44,715 38,837 15.1 8,199 7,684 6.7 Belgium 40,843 48,178 -15.2 6,445 10,719 -39.9 Morocco 35,266 14,752 139.1 8,772 85 >1000.0 Canada 31,003 24,985 24.1 6,129 3,705 65.4 Spain 26,173 11,026 137.4 9,463 3,459 173.6

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-June 2025