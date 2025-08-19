Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 6.2 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 221,117 metric tons, up by 26.4 percent compared to May and by 10.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $188.24 million, increasing by 29.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 6.3 percent year on year.
In the first half of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 978,637 mt, down 6.2 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 15.8 percent to $844.43 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 195,375 mt, down 13 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 89,232 mt, up 7.8 percent, and Iraq with 79,897 mt, up 39.4 percent, both year on year.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-June period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-June 2025
|January-June 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|June 2025
|June 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|195,375
|224,658
|-13.0
|61,093
|62,778
|-2.7
|UK
|89,232
|82,763
|7.8
|19,959
|16,898
|18.1
|Iraq
|79,897
|57,307
|39.4
|18,771
|6,319
|197.1
|Italy
|59,672
|42,852
|39.3
|16,625
|13,220
|25.8
|Germany
|56,566
|35,747
|58.2
|7,789
|6,926
|12.5
|Georgia
|44,715
|38,837
|15.1
|8,199
|7,684
|6.7
|Belgium
|40,843
|48,178
|-15.2
|6,445
|10,719
|-39.9
|Morocco
|35,266
|14,752
|139.1
|8,772
|85
|>1000.0
|Canada
|31,003
|24,985
|24.1
|6,129
|3,705
|65.4
|Spain
|26,173
|11,026
|137.4
|9,463
|3,459
|173.6
Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-June 2025