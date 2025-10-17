Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 1.4 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 186,161 metric tons, up by 24.8 percent compared to July and by 14.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $152.32 million, increasing by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 6.9 percent year on year.
In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.31 million mt, down 1.4 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 9.7 percent to $1.14 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 212,035 mt, down 12.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 113,668 mt, down 0.9 percent, and Iraq with 103,081 mt, up 19.4 percent, both year on year.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-August period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-August 2025
|January-August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|212,035
|241,138
|-12.1
|15,351
|6,241
|146.0
|UK
|113,668
|114,727
|-0.9
|15,328
|16,955
|-9.6
|Iraq
|103,081
|86,302
|19.4
|6,222
|14,644
|-57.5
|Italy
|74,483
|55,490
|34.2
|11,343
|4,742
|139.2
|Germany
|73,897
|47,271
|56.3
|7,894
|6,068
|30.1
|Morocco
|72,263
|21,861
|230.6
|13,789
|5,672
|143.1
|Georgia
|62,479
|56,235
|11.1
|7,806
|8,594
|-9.2
|Belgium
|60,233
|59,713
|0.9
|15,844
|8,875
|78.5
|Canada
|38,291
|35,972
|6.4
|3,353
|4,001
|-16.2
|Lithuania
|32,150
|19,407
|65.7
|8,286
|4,808
|72.3
Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-August 2025