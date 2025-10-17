 |  Login 
Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 1.4 percent in January-August 2025

Friday, 17 October 2025 11:24:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 186,161 metric tons, up by 24.8 percent compared to July and by 14.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $152.32 million, increasing by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 6.9 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.31 million mt, down 1.4 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 9.7 percent to $1.14 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 212,035 mt, down 12.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 113,668 mt, down 0.9 percent, and Iraq with 103,081 mt, up 19.4 percent, both year on year.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania  212,035  241,138 -12.1  15,351  6,241  146.0
UK  113,668  114,727 -0.9  15,328  16,955 -9.6
Iraq  103,081  86,302  19.4  6,222  14,644 -57.5
Italy  74,483  55,490  34.2  11,343  4,742  139.2
Germany  73,897  47,271  56.3  7,894  6,068  30.1
Morocco  72,263  21,861  230.6  13,789  5,672  143.1
Georgia  62,479  56,235  11.1  7,806  8,594 -9.2
Belgium  60,233  59,713  0.9  15,844  8,875  78.5
Canada  38,291  35,972  6.4  3,353  4,001 -16.2
Lithuania  32,150  19,407  65.7  8,286  4,808  72.3

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-August 2025

Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe 

