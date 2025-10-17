Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 1.4 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 186,161 metric tons, up by 24.8 percent compared to July and by 14.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $152.32 million, increasing by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 6.9 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.31 million mt, down 1.4 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 9.7 percent to $1.14 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 212,035 mt, down 12.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 113,668 mt, down 0.9 percent, and Iraq with 103,081 mt, up 19.4 percent, both year on year.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 212,035 241,138 -12.1 15,351 6,241 146.0 UK 113,668 114,727 -0.9 15,328 16,955 -9.6 Iraq 103,081 86,302 19.4 6,222 14,644 -57.5 Italy 74,483 55,490 34.2 11,343 4,742 139.2 Germany 73,897 47,271 56.3 7,894 6,068 30.1 Morocco 72,263 21,861 230.6 13,789 5,672 143.1 Georgia 62,479 56,235 11.1 7,806 8,594 -9.2 Belgium 60,233 59,713 0.9 15,844 8,875 78.5 Canada 38,291 35,972 6.4 3,353 4,001 -16.2 Lithuania 32,150 19,407 65.7 8,286 4,808 72.3

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-August 2025