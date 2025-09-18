Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 3.7 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 149,748 metric tons, down by 31.9 percent compared to June and up by 20.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $144.09 million, decreasing by 23.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 25.3 percent year on year.
In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.12 million mt, down 3.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 11.8 percent to $986.18 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 195,739 mt, down 16.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 98,398 mt, up 0.6 percent, and Iraq with 96,861 mt, up 35.2 percent, both year on year.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-July period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-July 2025
|January-July 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|July 2025
|July 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|195,739
|234,898
|-16.7
|1,719
|10,239
|-83.2
|UK
|98,398
|97,772
|0.6
|9,397
|15,009
|-37.4
|Iraq
|96,861
|71,658
|35.2
|16,964
|14,351
|18.2
|Germany
|65,991
|41,204
|60.2
|11,817
|5,729
|106.3
|Italy
|63,138
|50,749
|24.4
|3,530
|7,896
|-55.3
|Morocco
|58,609
|16,189
|262.0
|23,175
|1,437
|>1000.0
|Georgia
|54,770
|47,642
|15.0
|10,055
|8,805
|14.2
|Belgium
|44,389
|50,838
|-12.7
|3,548
|2,660
|33.4
|Canada
|34,939
|31,971
|9.3
|3,937
|6,986
|-43.6
|Spain
|26,261
|11,941
|119.9
|56
|914
|-93.9
Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-July 2025