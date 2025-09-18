Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 3.7 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 149,748 metric tons, down by 31.9 percent compared to June and up by 20.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $144.09 million, decreasing by 23.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 25.3 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.12 million mt, down 3.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 11.8 percent to $986.18 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 195,739 mt, down 16.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 98,398 mt, up 0.6 percent, and Iraq with 96,861 mt, up 35.2 percent, both year on year.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 195,739 234,898 -16.7 1,719 10,239 -83.2 UK 98,398 97,772 0.6 9,397 15,009 -37.4 Iraq 96,861 71,658 35.2 16,964 14,351 18.2 Germany 65,991 41,204 60.2 11,817 5,729 106.3 Italy 63,138 50,749 24.4 3,530 7,896 -55.3 Morocco 58,609 16,189 262.0 23,175 1,437 >1000.0 Georgia 54,770 47,642 15.0 10,055 8,805 14.2 Belgium 44,389 50,838 -12.7 3,548 2,660 33.4 Canada 34,939 31,971 9.3 3,937 6,986 -43.6 Spain 26,261 11,941 119.9 56 914 -93.9

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-July 2025