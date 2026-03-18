Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 4.7 percent in January 2026

In January this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 118,536 metric tons, down by 44.3 percent month on month and up by 4.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $117.93 million, decreasing by 37.5 percent compared to previous month and increasing by 11.1 percent compared to January 2025.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was the UK which received 16,680 mt, up 49.6 percent year on year. The UK was followed by Morocco with 14,863 mt, up 117.8 percent, and Croatia with 11,067 mt, up 338.2 percent, year on year.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in January 2026:

Country Amount (mt) January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%) UK 16,680 11,147 49.6 Morocco 14,863 6,824 117.8 Croatia 11,067 2,526 338.2 Egypt 6,169 1,147 438.0 Iraq 6,114 12,420 -50.8 Germany 5,932 8,626 -31.2 Lithuania 5,879 2,576 128.2 Georgia 5,581 7,405 -24.6 US 5,487 6 - Gabon 4,614 11 -

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January 2026