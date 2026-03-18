 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s welded...

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 4.7 percent in January 2026

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 11:19:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 118,536 metric tons, down by 44.3 percent month on month and up by 4.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $117.93 million, decreasing by 37.5 percent compared to previous month and increasing by 11.1 percent compared to January 2025.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was the UK which received 16,680 mt, up 49.6 percent year on year. The UK was followed by Morocco with 14,863 mt, up 117.8 percent, and Croatia with 11,067 mt, up 338.2 percent, year on year.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in January 2026:

Country Amount (mt)    
  January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
UK  16,680  11,147 49.6
Morocco  14,863  6,824 117.8
Croatia  11,067  2,526 338.2
Egypt  6,169  1,147 438.0
Iraq  6,114  12,420 -50.8
Germany  5,932  8,626 -31.2
Lithuania  5,879  2,576 128.2
Georgia  5,581  7,405 -24.6
US  5,487  6 -
Gabon  4,614  11 -

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January 2026


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Borusan Boru swings to net profit in 2025, sales revenues and volumes increase

27 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.5 percent in 2025

17 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Mazlum Mangtay wins tender for 163 km BOTAŞ natural gas pipeline

10 Feb | Steel News

Tenaris awarded pipe supply contract for Sakarya gas field phase 3 in Turkey

29 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.7 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru to supply pipes for two new projects in Europe

23 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports down one percent in Jan-Oct 2025

16 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosçelik Spiral Boru completes global shipment of 30,000 mt in one month

20 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.6 percent in January-September 2025

20 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer