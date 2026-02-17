Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.5 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 218,236 metric tons, up by 9.5 percent compared to November and down by 1.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $196.49 million, increasing by 23.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.1 percent year on year.
In 2025, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 2.09 million mt, up 0.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 4.5 percent to $1.82 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months
In the given year, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 385,175 mt, down 2.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 199,126 mt, up 5.9 percent, and Morocco with 144,929 mt, up 355.6 percent, both year on year.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in 2025:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|2025
|2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|December 2025
|December 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|385,175
|393,617
|-2.1
|51,556
|65,715
|-21.5
|UK
|199,126
|188,048
|5.9
|25,238
|27,899
|-9.5
|Morocco
|144,929
|31,809
|355.6
|21,936
|1,344
|>1000.0
|Iraq
|129,969
|171,969
|-24.4
|8,813
|23,561
|-62.6
|Italy
|110,496
|97,048
|13.9
|11,044
|13,087
|-15.6
|Germany
|96,818
|84,387
|14.7
|5,872
|8,040
|-27.0
|Belgium
|93,100
|95,781
|-2.8
|9,785
|7,874
|24.3
|Georgia
|91,562
|90,325
|1.4
|6,145
|7,282
|-15.6
|Canada
|48,416
|51,743
|-6.4
|1,101
|3,613
|-69.5
|S. Arabia
|47,209
|19,678
|139.9
|3,670
|1,384
|165.1