Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.5 percent in 2025

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 10:51:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 218,236 metric tons, up by 9.5 percent compared to November and down by 1.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $196.49 million, increasing by 23.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.1 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 2.09 million mt, up 0.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 4.5 percent to $1.82 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given year, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 385,175 mt, down 2.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 199,126 mt, up 5.9 percent, and Morocco with 144,929 mt, up 355.6 percent, both year on year.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in 2025:

Country Amount (mt)          
  2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania  385,175  393,617 -2.1  51,556  65,715 -21.5
UK  199,126  188,048 5.9  25,238  27,899 -9.5
Morocco  144,929  31,809 355.6  21,936  1,344 >1000.0
Iraq  129,969  171,969 -24.4  8,813  23,561 -62.6
Italy  110,496  97,048 13.9  11,044  13,087 -15.6
Germany  96,818  84,387 14.7  5,872  8,040 -27.0
Belgium  93,100  95,781 -2.8  9,785  7,874 24.3
Georgia  91,562  90,325 1.4  6,145  7,282 -15.6
Canada  48,416  51,743 -6.4  1,101  3,613 -69.5
S. Arabia  47,209  19,678 139.9  3,670  1,384 165.1

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - 2025


