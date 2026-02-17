Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.5 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 218,236 metric tons, up by 9.5 percent compared to November and down by 1.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $196.49 million, increasing by 23.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.1 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 2.09 million mt, up 0.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 4.5 percent to $1.82 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given year, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 385,175 mt, down 2.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 199,126 mt, up 5.9 percent, and Morocco with 144,929 mt, up 355.6 percent, both year on year.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in 2025:

Country Amount (mt) 2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 385,175 393,617 -2.1 51,556 65,715 -21.5 UK 199,126 188,048 5.9 25,238 27,899 -9.5 Morocco 144,929 31,809 355.6 21,936 1,344 >1000.0 Iraq 129,969 171,969 -24.4 8,813 23,561 -62.6 Italy 110,496 97,048 13.9 11,044 13,087 -15.6 Germany 96,818 84,387 14.7 5,872 8,040 -27.0 Belgium 93,100 95,781 -2.8 9,785 7,874 24.3 Georgia 91,562 90,325 1.4 6,145 7,282 -15.6 Canada 48,416 51,743 -6.4 1,101 3,613 -69.5 S. Arabia 47,209 19,678 139.9 3,670 1,384 165.1

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - 2025