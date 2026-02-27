Turkey’s Borusan Boru swings to net profit in 2025, sales revenues and volumes increase

Major Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. has announced its financial results for 2025.

The company has posted a net profit of TRY 1.27 billion ($28.90 million) for the given year, compared to a net loss of TRY 227.69 million in 2024. In the given year, Borusan Boru’s sales revenues increased by 6.3 percent year on year to TRY 71.45 billion ($1.63 billion).

According to the company, its sales volume came to 1.31 million mt, growing by 12.1 percent from 1.17 million mt recorded in the previous year, while local steel pipe sales accounted for 15 percent of total sales revenues and exports accounted for 85 percent.

According to Borusan Boru, in 2025 the global steel pipe industry went through a challenging period marked by shifts in trade policies, regional demand divergence and mounting cost pressures. While developments in US tariff practices and momentum in energy infrastructure investments provided relative support, weak demand in Europe and rising production costs in Turkey weighed on the sector.

Borusan Boru emphasized that this environment has made agile, disciplined and strategic management increasingly critical. The company underlined that its geographic diversification and global production network have enabled it to adapt quickly to changing conditions, while its project-focused business model has strengthened its resilience.

The company also notes that, amid intense cost pressures, it reinforced its focus on operational efficiency, capacity utilization and production planning optimization to support profitability. Long-term projects signed in the US are highlighted as enhancing visibility for the coming period.

In 2026, sales volumes are projected to range between 1.15 million mt and 1.25 million mt, mainly supported by contracts signed in the infrastructure and project segment, while revenues are expected to reach between $2.1 billion and $2.3 billion. With the continuation of operational efficiency initiatives and a higher share of value-added products in its product mix, Borusan Boru expects its EBITDA margin to increase to a range of 8-10 percent.