Turkey’s welded pipe exports rise 8.1 percent in January-April as European markets gain weight

In April this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 122,360 metric tons, down by 47.5 percent compared to March and down by 4.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $111.59 million, decreasing by 42.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 5.6 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 629,919 mt, up 8.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 8.6 percent to $554.25 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

Turkey’s welded pipe export market structure in the January-April period became more Europe-oriented and more balanced compared to the same period last year. Romania maintained its leading position with 103,771 mt, while the UK rose to second place with a 72.1 percent year-on-year increase, becoming one of the key markets supporting export growth. Croatia’s 267.7 percent increase and its rise to third place, together with strong gains in Belgium and Morocco, show that demand from Europe and nearby regions became increasingly decisive for Turkey’s welded pipe exports.

Meanwhile, Iraq, the US and Canada, which were among the top 10 in the same period last year, dropped out of this year’s list. The sharp declines in exports to Iraq by 73.7 percent, Canada by 65.1 percent and the US by 28.6 percent point to a weaker picture in traditional and distant markets. In terms of total tonnage, January-April exports rose by 8.1 percent year on year to 629,919 mt; however, April exports fell by 47.5 percent month on month and by 4.7 percent year on year to 122,360 mt, indicating that the strong momentum seen in the first quarter slowed visibly in April.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 103,771 94,818 9.4 12,132 1,746 594.9 UK 84,889 49,315 72.1 9,602 6,382 50.5 Croatia 41,036 11,160 267.7 8,564 417 >1000.0 Belgium 34,118 27,307 24.9 4,387 7,756 -43.4 Morocco 29,665 16,531 79.5 10,944 4,879 124.3 Italy 29,314 39,884 -26.5 4,362 6,802 -35.9 Georgia 26,189 29,378 -10.9 6,584 7,722 -14.7 Greece 23,994 10,585 126.7 152 804 -81.1 Germany 20,117 39,965 -49.7 5,029 12,921 -61.1 Turkmenistan 17,190 6,355 170.5 7,044 1,002 602.9

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-April 2026