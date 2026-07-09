Tosçelik Spiral Boru wins BOTAŞ steel pipe tender

Tosçelik Spiral Pipe, a subsidiary of Tosyalı Holding, has won the steel pipe procurement tender launched by Turkey’s national gas supply company BOTAŞ for the LV Yülüce-Pig Şarköy Natural Gas Pipeline Project, according to the media reports.

According to the tender results, Tosçelik Spiral Pipe submitted the most competitive bid, valued at TRY 224.2 million ($4.78 million).

The tender was issued as part of BOTAŞ's LV Yülüce–Pig Şarköy Natural Gas Pipeline Project, covering the provinces of Çanakkale and Tekirdağ. The project includes the construction of an approximately 17,836-meter-long, 36-inch natural gas steel pipeline system, one 36-inch hot-tap valve, one 12-inch connection valve, and two 36-inch pig launcher/receiver stations.

According to the tender notice previously published by BOTAŞ, the 36-inch line pipes and 36-inch station pipes to be used in the project will be supplied by the contracting authority, while the contractor will be responsible for procuring the remaining materials and carrying out the construction and installation works.

Following the finalization of the tender and completion of the legal procedures, the parties are expected to proceed to the contract signing stage.