Vallourec wins contract for Atapu 2 offshore project in Brazil

France-based seamless pipe producer Vallourec has secured a contract from offshore contractor Allseas to supply carbon steel seamless line pipes and thermal insulation coating for the Atapu 2 project in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

The order covers 143 km of rigid risers and flowlines, corresponding to approximately 19,000 mt of bare line pipe. The pipes will be manufactured at Vallourec’s Jeceaba plant, while thermal insulation coating will be applied at its Serra facility.

Operated by Brazilian energy company Petrobras on behalf of the Unitized Atapu consortium, the project will develop part of the Atapu offshore field, located around 230 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro at water depths of 2,000-2,350 meters. The production system will comprise 18 wells connected directly to a floating production, storage and offloading unit through rigid risers.

Vallourec stated that the contract demonstrates its ability to provide integrated pipe and coating solutions for technically demanding offshore projects, supported by its Brazilian manufacturing footprint and the thermal insulation capabilities acquired through Thermotite do Brasil.