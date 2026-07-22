 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vallourec...

Vallourec wins contract for Atapu 2 offshore project in Brazil

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 10:33:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based seamless pipe producer Vallourec has secured a contract from offshore contractor Allseas to supply carbon steel seamless line pipes and thermal insulation coating for the Atapu 2 project in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

The order covers 143 km of rigid risers and flowlines, corresponding to approximately 19,000 mt of bare line pipe. The pipes will be manufactured at Vallourec’s Jeceaba plant, while thermal insulation coating will be applied at its Serra facility.

Operated by Brazilian energy company Petrobras on behalf of the Unitized Atapu consortium, the project will develop part of the Atapu offshore field, located around 230 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro at water depths of 2,000-2,350 meters. The production system will comprise 18 wells connected directly to a floating production, storage and offloading unit through rigid risers.

Vallourec stated that the contract demonstrates its ability to provide integrated pipe and coating solutions for technically demanding offshore projects, supported by its Brazilian manufacturing footprint and the thermal insulation capabilities acquired through Thermotite do Brasil.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Pipe Tubular France European Union Vallourec 

Similar articles

Vallourec secures major line pipe contract for Azule Energy’s Angola offshore project

30 Jun | Steel News

Vallourec receives new line pipe orders from ExxonMobil Guyana

20 May | Steel News

Vallourec’s revenues decline in Q1 2026 while EBITDA margin improves

14 May | Steel News

France's Vallourec to supply tubular solutions for US geothermal expansion

10 Apr | Steel News

Vallourec signals mixed 2026 outlook with strong N. American demand and softer H1 global sales

04 Mar | Steel News

France’s Vallourec posts lower Jan-Sept sales revenue amid weaker tube segment

17 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec scales up tubular supply for TotalEnergies’ AGUP2 gas-project in Iraq

07 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec divests Serimax to refocus on core business

31 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec posts lower net profit and revenues for Q2 2025, improvement expected in H2

25 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec posts lower net profit despite higher revenues

15 May | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer