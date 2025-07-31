Vallourec divests Serimax to refocus on core business

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced the successful completion of the sale of its subsidiary Serimax, a provider of manual and mechanized orbital welding solutions. The deal is valued at €79 million, including an earn-out payment of €7 million, and reflects Vallourec’s strategic shift toward consolidating its focus on premium seamless tubular solutions.

Transaction overview and financial performance

Serimax, which generated approximately €105 million in revenue in 2024, has undergone rapid transformation under Vallourec’s restructuring plan and now operates profitably as a standalone entity. The buyer, Aldebaran, a French investment firm, will support Serimax in continuing its global growth trajectory.

Part of the 'New Vallourec' strategy

The disposal is a key element of the “New Vallourec” plan, which aims to optimize invested capital and eliminate non-core business lines. By divesting Serimax, Vallourec strengthens its position as a streamlined, performance-driven supplier in the seamless steel pipe industry. “Serimax has completed a rapid turnaround and is now profitable. This transaction allows Vallourec to allocate more resources to its core operations,” the company noted.