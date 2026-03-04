 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vallourec...

Vallourec signals mixed 2026 outlook with strong N. American demand and softer H1 global sales

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 14:26:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the fourth quarter last year, Vallourec’s sales revenues decreased by 2.1 percent year on year to €1.04 billion, while it reported EBITDA of €214 million, remaining stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. In 2025, the company’s sales revenues totaled €3.81 billion, down by 5.6 percent year on year, while its EBITDA was €819 million, compared to €832 million in 2024.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s tubes sales volume fell by 7.4 percent to 335,000 mt, while in the full year its tubes sales volume totaled 1.24 million mt, down by 4.1 percent, both year on year.

Vallourec stated that its full-year 2026 results are expected to be influenced by several market and operational dynamics across its key business segments. In the North America Tubes segment, the company expects sales volumes to remain strong, supported by the market share gains achieved during 2025. At the same time, Vallourec anticipates a slight near-term decline in US market prices, though improving industry supply-demand conditions may lead to price improvement later in the year.

In the International Tubes segment, Vallourec indicated that sales volumes are likely to be lower in the first half of 2026 due to slower order bookings recorded in the second half of 2025. However, the company expects activity to recover in key Middle Eastern markets, which is projected to support higher volumes in the second half of the year. Market pricing in this segment is expected to remain broadly stable compared to the second half of 2025, although certain customer contracts may generate selective price increases.


Tags: Pipe Tubular France European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports Vallourec 

Similar articles

France’s Vallourec posts lower Jan-Sept sales revenue amid weaker tube segment

17 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec posts lower net profit and revenues for Q2 2025, improvement expected in H2

25 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec posts lower net profit despite higher revenues

15 May | Steel News

French pipe producer Vallourec sees lower pipe sales volume in 2024

27 Feb | Steel News

France’s Vallourec posts lower sales revenue and EBITDA for Jan-Sept

18 Nov | Steel News

France’s Vallourec expects lower EBITDA for Q3

29 Jul | Steel News

French pipe producer Vallourec posts higher sales revenues and EBITDA for 2023

04 Mar | Steel News

Vallourec posts lower sales revenue for Q3, forecasts higher EBITDA for 2023

17 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec posts higher sales revenue for H1

31 Jul | Steel News

French pipe producer Vallourec posts strong results for 2022

03 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Seamless Drawn Steel Pipe
External Diamater:  10.2 - 660 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.6 - 14.2 mm
ERGEN ZIRAAT MAK. SAN. TIC. LTD.STI.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal OCTG Line Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2.8 - 8.6 mm
ERGEN ZIRAAT MAK. SAN. TIC. LTD.STI.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 273 mm
Wall Thickness:  2.65 - 5 mm
ERGEN ZIRAAT MAK. SAN. TIC. LTD.STI.
View Offer