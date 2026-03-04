Vallourec signals mixed 2026 outlook with strong N. American demand and softer H1 global sales

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the fourth quarter last year, Vallourec’s sales revenues decreased by 2.1 percent year on year to €1.04 billion, while it reported EBITDA of €214 million, remaining stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. In 2025, the company’s sales revenues totaled €3.81 billion, down by 5.6 percent year on year, while its EBITDA was €819 million, compared to €832 million in 2024.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s tubes sales volume fell by 7.4 percent to 335,000 mt, while in the full year its tubes sales volume totaled 1.24 million mt, down by 4.1 percent, both year on year.

Vallourec stated that its full-year 2026 results are expected to be influenced by several market and operational dynamics across its key business segments. In the North America Tubes segment, the company expects sales volumes to remain strong, supported by the market share gains achieved during 2025. At the same time, Vallourec anticipates a slight near-term decline in US market prices, though improving industry supply-demand conditions may lead to price improvement later in the year.

In the International Tubes segment, Vallourec indicated that sales volumes are likely to be lower in the first half of 2026 due to slower order bookings recorded in the second half of 2025. However, the company expects activity to recover in key Middle Eastern markets, which is projected to support higher volumes in the second half of the year. Market pricing in this segment is expected to remain broadly stable compared to the second half of 2025, although certain customer contracts may generate selective price increases.