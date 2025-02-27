 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > French...

French pipe producer Vallourec sees lower pipe sales volume in 2024

Thursday, 27 February 2025 14:12:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024.

In the fourth quarter last year, Vallourec’s sales revenues decreased by 16.5 percent year on year to €1.06 billion, while it reported EBITDA of €214 million, compared to €280 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. In 2024, the company’s sales revenues totaled €4.03 billion, down by 21.1 percent year on year, while its EBITDA was €832 million, compared to €1.19 billion in 2023.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s tubes sales volume fell by 5.2 percent to 362,000 mt, while in the full year its tubes sales volume totaled 1.29 million mt, down by 16.4 percent year on year. This year-on-year decrease in shipments was largely attributable to the closure of Vallourec’s German rolling mills and the decreased volume sold in North America.

Vallourec’s chairman and CEO Philippe Guillemot stated that the steady improvement in US pricing over the past several months will begin to manifest in their first quarter results. Guillemot said he expects the recent changes in US trade policy to support a further upside in the US market.


Tags: Pipe Tubular France European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports Vallourec 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

26 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Poland’s Alchemia selects KRUDO to sell its pipe subsidiary

26 Feb | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp sets up subsidiary in Spain to push exports in Europe

26 Feb | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 19.1 percent in December from November

26 Feb | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

25 Feb | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 41.4 percent in December from November

24 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 0.26 percent in December from November

24 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru incurs net loss in 2024, share of exports up 3.5 points

24 Feb | Steel News

China Baowu Group targets 10% return on equity by 2035

24 Feb | Steel News

Xinjiang Kunyu Steel gets approval for 1.5 million mt HR strip project

24 Feb | Steel News