Canada initiates expiry review on OCTG from China

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty and the countervailing duty (CVD) on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from China.

The Tribunal will make a determination no later than March 9, 2026, and will issue a statement of reasons by March 24, 2026, on whether the expiry of the orders is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping or subsidizing of the subject goods.

The current antidumping duties on the given product from China are at 166.9 percent of the export price, while the subsidy rate is equal to RMB 4,070/mt

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304.29.00.32, 7304.29.00.33, 7304.29.00.34, 7304.29.00.35, 7304.29.00.36, 7304.29.00.37, 7304.29.00.39, 7304.29.00.42, 7304.29.00.43, 7304.29.00.44, 7304.29.00.45, 7304.29.00.46, 7304.29.00.47, 7304.29.00.49, 7304.29.00.52, 7304.29.00.53, 7304.29.00.54, 7304.29.00.55, 7304.29.00.56, 7304.29.00.57, 7304.29.00.59, 7304.29.00.62, 7304.29.00.63, 7304.29.00.64, 7304.29.00.65, 7304.29.00.66, 7304.29.00.67, 7304.29.00.69, 7304.29.00.72, 7304.29.00.73, 7304.29.00.74, 7304.29.00.75, 7304.29.00.76, 7304.29.00.77, 7304.29.00.79, 7306.29.00.12, 7306.29.00.13, 7306.29.00.14, 7306.29.00.15, 7306.29.00.16, 7306.29.00.17, 7306.29.00.19, 7306.29.00.22, 7306.29.00.23, 7306.29.00.24, 7306.29.00.25, 7306.29.00.26, 7306.29.00.27, 7306.29.00.29, 7306.29.00.32, 7306.29.00.33, 7306.29.00.34, 7306.29.00.35, 7306.29.00.36, 7306.29.00.37, 7306.29.00.39, 7306.29.00.42, 7306.29.00.43, 7306.29.00.44, 7306.29.00.45, 7306.29.00.46, 7306.29.00.47, 7306.29.00.49, 7306.29.00.52, 7306.29.00.53, 7306.29.00.54, 7306.29.00.55, 7306.29.00.56, 7306.29.00.57, 7306.29.00.59, 7306.29.00.62, 7306.29.00.63, 7306.29.00.64, 7306.29.00.65, 7306.29.00.66, 7306.29.00.67, 7306.29.00.69, 7306.29.00.72, 7306.29.00.73, 7306.29.00.74, 7306.29.00.75, 7306.29.00.76, 7306.29.00.77, and 7306.29.00.79.