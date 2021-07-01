Canada launches AD probe against Mexican OCTG

Thursday, 01 July 2021 12:01:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it is launching an antidumping (AD) duty investigation to determine whether certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Mexico are being sold at unfair prices in Canada.

The investigation is the result of a complaint by Evraz Inc. NA Canada and Welded Tube of Canada Corp.

The CITT will begin a preliminary injury inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by August 30, 2021. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, and will make a preliminary decision by September 28, 2021.

There are 11 measures in force in Canada on oil country tubular goods from China, the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu (Chinese Taipei), India, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam. The CBSA also stated that the Canadian market for oil country tubular goods is estimated at $510 million annually.