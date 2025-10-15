 |  Login 
Canada issues provisional AD/CVD duties on cast iron pipes from China

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 14:21:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determinations of its antidumping (AD) duty and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations against cast iron soil pipes from China.

The investigation was initiated on July 11, 2025 following the request of Canada Pipe Company ULC. The final determination of the investigation is expected to be released on January 7, 2026.

Exporter Estimated margin of dumping (%) Estimated amount of subsidy (%) Total provisional duties payable (%)
Dinggin Hardware (Dalian) Co., Ltd. 196.6 16.8 213.4
Shanxi Xuanshi Industrial Group Co., Ltd. 288.1 16.8 304.9
All other exporters 312.4 16.8 329.2

Provisional duties are now payable as of October 9, 2025.

The products subject to preliminary duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7303.00.00.10 and 7303.00.00.90.


