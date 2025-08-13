Canada launches AD probe against OCTG from five countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) duty investigation regarding certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Mexico, the Philippines, Turkey, South Korea and the US.

The investigation is the result of a complaint filed by EVRAZ Inc. NA Canada and Welded Tube of Canada Corporation. Turkey-based Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., South Korea-based Hyundai Steel Company and the US-based Tenaris S.A. will be among the companies subject to the investigation.

The CBSA will investigate whether the imports in question are being dumped and will make a preliminary decision within 90 days, at which time provisional duties may apply.

In the previous investigation, the dumping margins for Borusan and Hyundai Steel were determined under two percent (de minimis) and so these companies were exempt from antidumping measures.