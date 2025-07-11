Canada concludes review on OCTG from China

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced it has concluded a review to establish the normal values and export prices of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and seamless casing imported from Chinese producer Wuxi Huayou Special Steel Co., and establish a subsidy applicable to the given products from Wuxi Huayou Special Steel Co. and Linzhou Fengbao Pipe Industry Co. for the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Normal values for subject goods exported to Canada by Wuxi Huayou Special Steel Co. will be determined by increasing the export price of the goods by 166.9 percent for OCTG or 91.0 percent for seamless casing, while countervailing duties will be assessed at RMB 4,070/mt for OCTG and RMB 3,381/mt for seamless casing.

In addition, subject goods produced or exported by Linzhou Fengbao will be subject to countervailing duties at the rate of RMB 4,070/mt for OCTG and RMB 3,381/mt for seamless casing.