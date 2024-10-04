Canada postpones implementation of 25% tax on Chinese steel until October 22

Despite a complaint lodged by the China’s Ministry of Commerce to the World Trade Organization, the government of Canada has announced the final list of Chinese steel and aluminum products that will be subject to a new 25 percent additional tax, while it has determined that the tax will be applicable from October 22, compared to the initially planned October 15. The final list of Chinese steel in question includes hot rolled coils, cold rolled coils, steel pipes, electrical steel sheets, coated steel and sections.

“We are moving in lock-step with key international partners to protect Canadian workers and businesses in our steel and aluminum sectors from China’s intentional, state-directed policy of overcapacity and oversupply, which is undermining Canada’s ability to compete in domestic and global markets.,” Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of finance, said.

The measure will be reviewed within a year after the implementation, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

In addition, the country’s additional 100 percent tax (in addition to current 6.1 percent tax) on all Chinese electric vehicles came into effect on October 1.

The steel products subject to additional tax currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7206.10.00, 7206.90.00, 7207.11.00, 7207.12.00, 7207.19.00, 7207.20.00, 7208.10.00, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.00, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.00, 7208.40.00, 7208.51.00, 7208.52.00, 7208.53.00, 7208.54.00, 7208.90.00, 7209.15.00, 7209.16.00, 7209.17.00, 7209.18.00, 7209.25.00, 7209.26.00, 7209.27.00, 7209.28.00, 7209.90.00, 7210.11.00, 7210.12.00, 7210.20.00, 7210.30.00, 7210.41.00, 7210.49.00, 7210.50.00, 7210.61.00, 7210.69.00, 7210.70.00, 7210.90.00, 7211.13.00, 7211.14.00, 7211.19.00, 7211.23.00, 7211.29.00, 7211.90.00, 7212.10.00, 7212.20.00, 7212.30.00, 7212.40.00, 7212.50.00, 7212.60.00, 7213.10.00, 7213.20.00, 7213.91.00, 7213.99.00, 7214.20.00, 7214.30.00, 7214.91.00, 7214.99.00, 7215.10.00, 7215.50.00, 7215.90.00, 7216.10.00, 7216.21.00, 7216.22.00, 7216.31.00, 7216.32.00, 7216.33.00, 721 i6.40.00, 7216.50.00, 7216.99.00, 7217.10.00, 7217.20.00, 7217.30.00, 7217.90.00, 7218.10.00, 7218.91.00, 7218.99.00, 7219.11.00, 7219.12.00, 7219.13.00, 7219.14.00, 7219.21.00, 7219.22.00, 7219.23.00, 7219.24.00, 7219.31.00, 7219.32.00, 7219.33.00, 7219.34.00, 7219.35.00, 7219.90.00, 7220.12.00, 7220.20.00, 7220.90.00, 7221.00.00, 7222.11.00, 7222.19.00, 7222.20.00, 7222.30.00, 7222.40.00, 7223.00.00, 7224.10.00, 7224.90.00, 7225.11.00, 7225.19.00, 7225.30.00, 7225.40.00, 7225.50.00, 7225.91.00, 7225.92.00, 7225.99.00, 7226.11.00, 7226.19.00, 7226.20.00, 7226.91.00, 7226.92.00, 7226.99.00, 7227.10.00, 7227.20.00, 7227.90.00, 7228.20.00, 7228.30.00, 7228.40.00, 7228.50.00, 7228.60.00, 7228.70.00, 7229.20.00, 7229.90.00, 7301.10.00, 7302.10.00, 7302.40.00, 7302.90.00, 7304.11.00, 7304.19.00, 7304.22.00, 7304.23.00, 7304.24.00, 7304.29.00, 7304.31.00, 7304.39.00, 7304.49.00, 7304.51.00, 7304.59.00, 7304.90.00, 7305.11.00, 7305.12.00, 7305.19.00, 7305.20.00, 7305.31.00, 7305.39.00, 7305.90.00, 7306.11.00, 7306.19.00, 7306.21.00, 7306.29.00, 7306.30.00, 7306.40.00, 7306.50.00, 7306.61.00, 7306.69.00, and 7306.90.00.