EU makes quota adjustments for some countries

Monday, 27 June 2022 18:06:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced some adjustments on quotas for the new quota period which will start in July this year. Some developing countries will be added to other countries’ quotas for certain products, while Turkey will be to global quota of stainless hot rolled coil.

Accordingly, all the developing countries such as Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Vietnam will be included in the quota of the 4A metallic coated sheets category, as the developing countries’ share in total imports which was previously below three percent increased to over nine percent in 2021. Brazil will be excluded from the cold rolled coil and 3A electrical sheets categories, while the country will be included in tin mill products category. China will be excluded from the global quota of the 25A large welded tubes category and will be included in the cold rolled coil, 3A electrical sheets, stainless cold rolled coil and stainless bars and light sections categories.

Egypt will be subject to the hot rolled coil and other seamless tubes categories. India will be excluded from 3B electrical sheets and will be included in the stainless hot rolled coil global quota. Kazakhstan will be subject to the railway materials and other seamless tubes categories, while Malaysia and Moldova will be included in the stainless cold rolled coil and merchant bars categories, respectively.

North Macedonia will be excluded from the organic coated sheet category and Thailand will not be subject to the stainless cold rolled coil category.

Turkey was not subject to the global stainless hot rolled quota, but from July 1 it will be included in the global quota. Ukraine will be subject to the hot rolled coil, 4B metallic coated sheets (for automotive) and other welded pipes categories, while the UAE will be included in the wire rod category. Vietnam will be excluded from the cold rolled coil category and will be included in the hot rolled coil and 3A-3B electrical sheets categories. The country will also be included in the quota of 4B metallic coated sheets (for automotive), as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In addition, the EC also will increase the level of the tariff-rate quotas for all product categories by four percent for the period July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, and July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, as SteelOrbis previously reported.