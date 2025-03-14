 |  Login 
Canada initiates review on welded large line pipe from Japan

Friday, 14 March 2025 11:27:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced it has initiated a review to determine the normal values and export prices of welded large diameter carbon and alloy steel line pipe (large line pipe) imported from Japan-based Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

According to the statement, if the exporter does not provide sufficient information by April 21, 2025, normal values for subject goods exported by Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. will be determined by advancing the export price of the goods by 95.0 percent. The current dumping margin for the given products from Marubeni-Itochu Steel is at 22.1 percent.

The products currently fall under the codes 7304.19.00.81, 7304.19.00.82, 7304.19.00.83, 7304.19.00.84, 7304.19.00.89, 7305.11.00.41, 7305.11.00.42, 7305.11.00.43, 7305.11.00.44, 7305.11.00.49, 7305.12.00.41, 7305.12.00.42, 7305.12.00.43, 7305.12.00.44, 7305.12.00.49, 7305.19.00.41, 7305.19.00.42, 7305.19.00.43, 7305.19.00.44, and 7305.19.00.49.


