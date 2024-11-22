 |  Login 
Canada initiates new review on line pipe from S. Korea’s Husteel

Friday, 22 November 2024 10:51:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced it has initiated a review to update the normal values and export prices of certain carbon and alloy steel line pipe imported from South Korea-based Husteel Co., Ltd. (Husteel) to Canada.

According to the statement, if exporters do not provide sufficient information by December 30, 2024, the antidumping duties will be assessed at 88.1 percent for the company. The products currently fall under the codes 7304.19.00.13, 7304.19.00.14, 7304.19.00.15, 7304.19.00.16, 7304.19.00.19, 7304.19.00.23, 7304.19.00.24, 7304.19.00.25, 7304.19.00.26, 7304.19.00.29, 7304.19.00.61, 7304.19.00.62, 7304.19.00.63, 7304.19.00.64, 7304.19.00.69, 7304.19.00.71, 7304.19.00.72, 7304.19.00.73, 7304.19.00.74, 7304.19.00.79, 7304.39.00.22, 7304.39.00.32, 7304.39.00.42, 7305.11.00.31, 7305.11.00.32, 7305.11.00.33, 7305.11.00.34, 7305.11.00.39, 7305.12.00.31, 7305.12.00.32, 7305.12.00.33, 7305.12.00.34, 7305.12.00.39, 7305.12.00.41, 7305.12.00.42, 7305.12.00.43, 7305.12.00.44, 7305.12.00.49, 7305.19.00.31, 7305.19.00.32, 7305.19.00.33, 7305.19.00.34, 7305.19.00.39, 7306.19.00.10, and 7306.19.00.90.


