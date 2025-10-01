 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada...

Canada initiates AD review on welded pipe imports from four countries

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 15:47:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an administrative review to update the normal values and export prices of certain carbon steel welded pipe originating in or imported from Pakistan, the Philippines, Turkey and Vietnam.

According to the statement, if exporters do not provide sufficient information by November 5, 2025, the antidumping duties will be assessed at 66.8 percent for Pakistan and the Philippines, 45.8 percent for Turkey, and 54.2 percent for Vietnam, as specified by the order of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) dated October 16, 2024.

The products in question fall under the codes 7306.30.00.42, 7306.30.00.43, 7306.30.00.44, 7306.30.00.45, 7306.30.00.46, 7306.30.00.47, 7306.30.00.49, 7306.30.00.52, 7306.30.00.53, 7306.30.00.54, 7306.30.00.55, 7306.30.00.56, 7306.30.00.57, 7306.30.00.59, 7306.30.00.62, 7306.30.00.63, 7306.30.00.64, 7306.30.00.65, 7306.30.00.66, 7306.30.00.67, and 7306.30.00.69.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Saudi-based East Pipes awards steel pipe order to India’s Welspun

01 Oct | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 20.3 percent in July 2025

01 Oct | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 23.3 percent in July 2025

30 Sep | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase for fourth consecutive week - week 40, 2025

29 Sep | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Schulte and Tubos Reunidos partner for Europe’s sustainable steel transition

25 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase for third consecutive week - week 39, 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

US-based JD Fields HDM to invest $50 million in new Maryland steel mill at Tradepoint Atlantic

19 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly stable

19 Sep | Tube and Pipe

EUROFER: EU tube output down three percent in Q1 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Pregalvanized Pipe
External Diamater:  10 - 102 mm
Wall Thickness:  0.6 - 4 mm
BORAY BORU VE PROFIL AS
View Offer
SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer