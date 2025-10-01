Canada initiates AD review on welded pipe imports from four countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an administrative review to update the normal values and export prices of certain carbon steel welded pipe originating in or imported from Pakistan, the Philippines, Turkey and Vietnam.

According to the statement, if exporters do not provide sufficient information by November 5, 2025, the antidumping duties will be assessed at 66.8 percent for Pakistan and the Philippines, 45.8 percent for Turkey, and 54.2 percent for Vietnam, as specified by the order of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) dated October 16, 2024.

The products in question fall under the codes 7306.30.00.42, 7306.30.00.43, 7306.30.00.44, 7306.30.00.45, 7306.30.00.46, 7306.30.00.47, 7306.30.00.49, 7306.30.00.52, 7306.30.00.53, 7306.30.00.54, 7306.30.00.55, 7306.30.00.56, 7306.30.00.57, 7306.30.00.59, 7306.30.00.62, 7306.30.00.63, 7306.30.00.64, 7306.30.00.65, 7306.30.00.66, 7306.30.00.67, and 7306.30.00.69.